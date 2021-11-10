Add a pop of color to your outfit with some lightweight leather earrings

We found you the perfect finishing touch for your next outfit! Benrik Leather owner, Becky Russell, stopped by to talk about the cute leather earrings she handmakes and the importance of supporting local businesses during the holidays.

Benrik Leather earrings are different than your traditional earrings because they are incredibly lightweight making a perfect statement earring that does not stretch your earlobe. She started with just making earrings out of leather but has added cork, wood and acrylic for a unique design.

Earrings are also a great gift for the holidays! You do not have to worry about sizing or any other of the traditional clothing gift worries because they will fit all ages and individuals. With the holiday season approaching, Benrik Leather will be at three different holiday markets that will also include other local businesses — perfect for your holiday gift shopping.

Holy Cow Boutique in Lindon, UT. November 16-20 Lindon Community Center in Lindon

JeniBee Market in Millcreek, UT. November 27, 29, 30 & Dec 1 Downeast Outfitters in Millcreek

Beehive Bazaar in Provo, UT. December 7-11 The Bright Building in Provo

Benrik Leather is also giving GTU viewers a special offer! Free shipping for all orders over $25 by using the code goodthings25 at checkout.

To shop Benrik Leather or learn more information check out their website and Instagram.