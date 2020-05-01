Add a pop of color to your home

Spending more time at home these days might very well mean you’re getting bored with your current decor. If you’re itching to mix things up, designer Hillary Harris joined us from her home today with advice on how to do just that during quarantine!

Spring is the perfect time to try something new, and while she tells us that she’s typically a neutral decorator, Hillary says she went out on a limb to try out some fun pops of color. She suggests new pillows with interesting colors and texture, and that yellow is the color of the moment.

The addition of blossoms around the house is stunning this time of year, and bring life into a space. Lemon twigs, a bowl of lemons, and faux floral arrangements are other simple ways to add that pop of color and breathe that life into your home.

