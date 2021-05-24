Add a pop of color to your everyday makeup look

Sign up for our, bringing you our favorite recipes, guests, and more every day!

Liz Liadi, Makeup Artist of Shades of Radiance Beauty came by to discuss an upcoming makeup class she will be hosting called “Skin Goals: The Mastercall” for Makeup artists and Makeup enthusiasts who want to learn more about doing makeup on deeper skin tones. The class is taking place on June 1st and tickets are being sold via Eventbrite.

Liz Liadi and Hairstylist, Tenesha Luckett are hosting a Full West African Inspired Content shoot on June 12 for Videographers and Photographers. Tickets are also available via Eventbrite.

Promotions:

There is currently an early bird special happening for the tickets to the makeup class.

Find Liz on IG or email, info.shadesofradiance@gmail.com