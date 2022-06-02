- On GTU Hour 2 this morning – The holiday weekend was especially wonderful for actress Jamie Lee Curtis and her family. The Halloween star celebrated her daughter Ruby’s amazingly cool looking World of Warcraft-themed wedding, and what’s more she got to pull a Moira Rose and actually officiate the event. Curtis and her husband Christopher Guest hosted their daughter Ruby’s colorful cosplay wedding on Sunday to new wife Kynthia, and the mom of two couldn’t have looked prouder if she tried in the glimpses she shared on Instagram. Curtis did double duty at the wedding by officiating the event in full World of Warcraft costume herself, dressing as Jaina Proudmoore. This is the second time Curtis and Guest have hosted a wedding in their backyard, as their older daughter Annie was married on their property three years ago.
- Plus, are you tired? Getting enough sleep is critical for physical and emotional well-being, but so many people fall short. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention estimates that a whopping 1 in 3 Americans don’t get enough sleep on a regular basis. (For reference: Adults should be aiming for at least seven hours.) Of course, many factors go into a person’s ability to get sufficient rest, from work and family schedules to sleep hygiene.
- You’re drinking too much caffeine
- Obvious? Sure. But drinking too much caffeine in the morning can throw your entire sleep routine off track.
- You’re waking up at totally different times every day
- Sleeping in when you can is glorious, yes. But it can also take a toll on your broader sleep patterns. Many sleep experts suggest that people set a standard wake time and stick with it to the best of their ability, even on the weekends.
- You’re not exposing yourself to natural light
- Sleep is governed by our circadian rhythms (which also influence everything from hormone regulation to body temperature). And the sun’s cycle has a huge impact on those rhythms day to day.
- And this is the sweetest news – Food holidays happen all the time. While they may seem trivial, many of these occasions—like National Hamburger Day and National Burrito Day, just to name a couple—come with free food. This week, it’s National Donut Day, arriving Friday, June 3. To celebrate the holiday, Dunkin’ is handing out free donuts all across the country. Here’s the deal: Head over to your local Dunkin’ on June 3 and score a free classic donut of your choice when you buy any drink on the menu, while supplies last, according to a spokesperson for the chain. The offer is good at most Dunkin’ locations nationwide, though there’s a chance that some may not be participating.
- At the end of the show – How do you part your hair? One woman says she loves her hair parted down the middle so much that she wrote a love letter to her part, and it goes a little something like this:
- Dear Middle Part,
- By now, you probably know how much I love you, and that I would never leave you. Sure, I might flip my hair to one side while it’s air-drying to give my roots a little volume, but in the end, I always come back to you. We’re a match made under the stars, middle part. We go together like peanut butter and jelly, like sushi and wasabi, like shoes and socks. Tune in for the rest of the funny letter and more Hot Topics on GTU Hour 2.
