Actress Eva Longoria says mom shaming is real

On Good Things Utah today – Instead of a tip, a server from Pennsylvania got the word “mask” written on a dinner receipt. We’ll tell you why and what lead to that frustrating moment.

Plus, making Halloween plans? Deena has COVID-19 safe alternatives to trick or treating this year.

And actress Eva Longoria says parenting shaming is alive and well! On a recent podcast the mom of a two year old says she doesn’t believe in giving other moms unsolicited advice. She prefers to lean on her “village”. We’ll tell you what she means by that.

And finally, lessons about life from people who’ve lived a lot of it! 100 year olds tell us the key to long lasting happiness.

And we leave you with this: it wasn’t fancy, it wasn’t crazy, but everyone went wild for the Idaho man’s vibe. Even Mick Fleetwood posted his own version of the video as the first post on his TikTok account. But there was a reason Nathan Apodaca was on that long board, sipping juice and listening to Fleetwood Mac — his car broke down and he had to get to work.

“My car shuts off from time to time, and it shut off down the highway… I didn’t want to wait to flag someone down to get a jump. So I grabbed my juice and grabbed my board,” he told CNN on Wednesday. He added that it wasn’t necessarily an uncommon experience.

Aside from making him an instant star, the video brought Ocean Spray a tidal wave of free publicity. Now, the juice company’s giving back — this week it surprised Apodaca with a new ride. Hope you join us for a Friday edition of Good Things Utah!