Actress Emma Watson comes up with the term ‘self-partnered’

Ryan Gwilliam, from Train, Walk, Poop, taught us the middle position. The middle position helps dogs feel safe and comfortable when passing difficult distractions. The middle position is also easier to teach than a heel at your side, and it's so easy our intern learned how to do it (almost).

The trick to teaching the dog is distracting them until you are able to stand over them. Once you can get them comfortable with you standing over them you can train them to walk with you.