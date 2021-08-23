Actress Angelina Jolie joins Instagram

- On Good Things Utah this morning – Angelina Jolie is joining Instagram, and she is doing so in a very powerful way. The 46-year-old actor and activist, who serves as a special envoy to the United Nations refugee agency, shared a letter Friday from an Afghan girl, who wrote that she is scared of the Taliban’s ascendance into power in the country. We’ll tell you what else was on her post.
- Plus, if there was someone who needs no introduction, it would certainly be the legendary Patti LaBelle. The songstress continues to dazzle fans with her phenomenal voice and has conquered other arenas like television, film and food. Now she is taking on the importance of making your health a priority. Partnering with the Community Oncology Alliance (COA) and CancerCare, LaBelle wants to spread the word about cancer screenings, especially for people over 40, as early detection can decrease the mortality rate of many cancers.
- And Paulina Porizkova may be one of the world’s most celebrated supermodels, but even she knows what it’s like to feel invisible as an older woman. Speaking to Los Angeles Magazine, the 56-year-old talked about a time when she and her former spouse, the late Cars frontman Ric Ocasek, were out in Las Vegas. “We were going out for the night, and I got really done up: tight black dress, plunging neckline, red lips, really high heels,” she explained. “I was walking through the casino, and I thought I looked really hot, like I was sauntering down a runway. But I wasn’t getting noticed. In the past, there’d always been this tiny bit of friction when I walked through a crowd — this infinitesimal moment of awareness. But that night in Vegas, for the first time, there was none of that; it was like nobody even saw me.” Eventually, one guy came up to the Vogue cover girl. “I thought, ‘OK, this is it,'” Porizkova recalled. “He asked me if I knew where the restrooms were.” Of the experience, she said, “It was my first brush with invisibility.”
- Finally, Julia Michaels, known for writing hit songs for artists such as Pink and Selena Gomez and for her own 2017 breakout hit, “Issues,” is taking issue with society’s beauty standards and is launching a social media campaign to encourage everyone to love their bodies. On Friday, the Grammy-nominated singer took to Instagram to share a photo of herself edited onto a digital magazine cover, titled “You.” In the photo, Michaels has her arms lifted above her head and shows off her unshaven right armpit. We jump into these Hot Topics and so much more this morning on a Monday edition of GTU.
