Victor Garber plays Henry Svensson, a smart, shrewd, charming attorney in The CW’s drama “Family Law.” This highly successful litigator-to-the-stars refuses to change his old-school ways, regardless of his son’s relentlessness. As a serial dater who has married three times, Henry has never been the emotionally available parent his kids seek. Now, they all have the chance to grow closer as the kids find themselves working alongside their father.

Born in Canada, Garber has been seen in some of the most memorable works of film, television and stage. He co-starred in the Academy Award-winning films “Titanic” and “Argo.” His other major film credits include “Dark Waters,” Sicario,” Self-Less,” “Rebel in the Eye,” “The First Wives Club,” “Sleepless in Seattle,” and “Legally Blonde.” Garber has been nominated for six Emmy Awards, including three for the ABC drama “Alias,” two for guest roles on “Frasier” and “Will & Grace,” and a nomination for his portrayal of Sid Luft in “Life with Judy Garland: Me and My Shadows.” He was most recently seen on “And Just Like That,” and has had recurring roles on “Ghost” on Starz, “The Orville” on Fox and “The Flash” on The CW, Garber has also earned four Tony nominations for his work in “Damn Yankees,” “Lend Me a Tenor,” “Deathtrap” and “Little Me.” His stage credits include workshops such as the Tony Award-winning play “Art,” and original Broadway productions of “Arcadia,” “The Devil’s Disciple,” “Noises Off” and “Sweeney Todd.”

He was most recently seen in the Broadway hit, “Hello Dolly” co-starring opposite Bernadette Peters. Victor is currently based in Canada.

Catch the season premiere of “Family Law” on the CW Wednesday, 1/17

