Actor Tom Hanks favorite movie he has ever done

- On GTU this morning – Happy Veteran’s Day from all of us on Good Things Utah. Everyone has a favorite Tom Hanks movie. Heck, there are a slew of solid flicks to pick, ranging from “Forrest Gump” and “Saving Private Ryan” to “Big” and “Philadelphia.” You really can’t go wrong. But which of his own movies is his favorite? That’s the question posed to Hanks recently by Bill Simmons on “The Bill Simmons Podcast” when Simmons asked him to name his top three films. “I would not do it according to the way the movies came out,” Hanks said. “I would do by way of the personal experience that I had when I was doing them, which is very different.” His top choice? Tune in to find out!
- Plus, Paul Rudd said Chris Hemsworth’s ripped physique for “Avengers: Endgame” made him question why he bothered training for his Marvel role. “I remember on the set of ‘Endgame,’ I was working out so hard, eating perfect, for so long, training like an athlete,” Rudd, who was named 2021’s Sexiest Man Alive by People magazine, told the publication in a new interview. “And I stood next to Chris Hemsworth, and I thought, ‘What’s the point?’ Why even try, ’cause there’s that.” Hemsworth has portrayed Thor in the Marvel Cinematic Universe since 2011’s “Thor,” while Rudd joined the franchise as Scott Lang/Ant-Man in the 2015 film “Ant-Man.”
- And the Crawleys and their staff will be back for another movie later this year. Here’s PEOPLE’s first look at Downton Abbey: A New Era! “It’s really a new era,” Downton creator Julian Fellowes tells PEOPLE in this week’s issue. “The further the ’20s went along, the more the world was changing in so many ways. Everything from entertainment to transport was really different by the end of the ’20s. That’s what we’re referring to in that.” Fellowes calls the movies “extensions of the series,” which ran for six seasons, and says the upcoming installment will pick up where the last left off. “As we know from the last film, Mary may not be the titular head of the household, but she is effectively running the show. We take that further,” the Oscar-winning writer says of the character played by Michelle Dockery. Hope you tune in with us for a Thursday edition of GTU.
