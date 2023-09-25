See your world the way it was meant to be seen

LOGAN, Utah (Good Things Utah) – Having eye surgery is one of the most important decisions someone can make—a choice made easier when the provider is a surgeon you can trust. To provide his patients exceptional vision results, Dr. Bryan Monson combines top medical experience, world-class technology, ultra-modern surgical techniques, and a compassionate and expert staff. He specializes in advanced refractive cataract surgery as well as laser vision correction refractive procedures to correct nearsightedness, farsightedness, astigmatism, and presbyopia.

A leader and innovator in the field of refractive surgery, Dr. Monson was awarded a top research award for his work in intraocular lenses by The American Society of Cataract and Refractive Surgery. He has played significant investigator roles during numerous clinical trials, with his research published in many professional journals.

Here in Utah, one of the premier specialists in restoration surgery is Monson Vision. With over half a century of combined experience in advanced ophthalmology surgery and care, thousands of patients around the country trust Monson Vision with their eyesight.

The experienced team at Monson Vision is well-known in the industry, offering the highest quality results in procedures like Lasik, Laser Cataract, SmILE, and RLE.

Internationally known actor Manu Bennett (Spartacus, Arrow, The Hobbit) is one of those patients that trusts his vision care to Dr. Monson and the team at Monson Vision. Manu was recently in Utah for eyecare at Monson Vision and stopped by FanX to chat with GTU about his experience.

And speaking of FanX, the founder of the popular Salt Lake Comic Convention and friend of Good Things Utah, Dan Farr, also trusts Dr. Monson and the Monson Vision team with his eyecare. Dan joined Dr. Monson, Manu Bennett and Nicea at FanX recently to discuss the experience as well.

Monson Vision is located at 810 S 100 W in Logan. To learn more and schedule a complimentary consultation, go online to MonsonVision.com.

