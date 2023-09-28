- FanX might be over for 2023, but there are still some celebrities in town. Actor Manu Bennett from The Hobbit and Spartacus stopped by our set to tell us why he’s such a big fan of our state. Bennett says FanX creator Dan Farr has put together such an incredible show and culture with FanX that it’s something he loves to visit. He says it started as something for the “geek community” and now has blown up into a mainstream mainstay with families spending three days meeting celebrities and checking out hundreds of booths. Bennett says when fans come to meet him they expect him to be like his character in The Hobbit and he says they are surprised when he’s just a “nice dude”!
- FanX isn’t the only reason Manu is still here in our state, he just had eye surgery with Dr. Monson from Monson Vision in Logan and says he’s never seen more clearly. Bennett says his vision started changing in his forties and he couldn’t see scripts or even his phone like he used to be able to. Bennett says he had Refractive Lens Replacement done just last week and the surgery has made all the difference. He says Utah is the “fountain of youth” when it comes to the doctors and opportunities we have here for anti-aging surgeries.
- So what’s next for Manu Bennett? All he will tell us, is that he’s working on a show that will have something to do with climbing and his home country of New Zealand. We’ll all be staying tuned Manu!
Actor Manu Bennett talks about FanX and why he loves Utah
by: Nicea DeGering
Posted:
Updated:
Close
Thanks for signing up!
Watch for us in your inbox.
Subscribe Now