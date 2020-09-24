Actor Luke Wilson talks to us about his brand new ABC show

Hosted by actor Luke Wilson, “Emergency Call” is a daring, new hour-long show documenting the first few crucial minutes of emergencies told through the lens of America’s heroic 911 call takers. The series is set to premiere Monday, September 28, on ABC.

“Emergency Call” follows the dramatic moments leading up to the arrival of help rather than the events after the firefighters, police or emergency medical services teams arrive, and focuses on the extreme, suspenseful and sometimes humorous stories that flood 911 call centers.

“Since I was a kid, I have always been interested in people who help. People who save people,” said Luke Wilson. “When you’re younger, you might be drawn toward superheroes or fictional characters, but as you get older you come to realize that people who help, real-life heroes, are just regular people who do extraordinary things. 911 call takers don’t just save people; they calm and console people until they are safe. They are the first link in the chain of first responders. For that, I feel very lucky to be a part of this project.”

Don’t forget to tune in this Monday, September 28, right here on ABC.