Actor Jonah Hill admits struggling with body image

- On Good Things Utah this morning – Jonah Hill recently shared on Instagram a heartfelt message about his struggles to accept himself after British tabloid the Daily Mail posted paparazzi pictures of the 37-year-old surfing. “I don’t think I ever took my shirt off in a pool until I was in my mid-30s even in front of family and friends,” Hill admitted. “Probably would have happened sooner if my childhood insecurities weren’t exacerbated by years of public mockery about my body by press and interviewers. So the idea that the media tries to play me by stalking me while surfing and printing photos like this and it can’t phase me anymore is dope.” The Superbad star concluded, “I’m 37 and finally love and accept myself. This isn’t a ‘good for me’ post. And it’s definitely not a ‘feel bad for me post.’ It’s for the kids who don’t take their shirt off at the pool. Have fun. You’re wonderful and awesome and perfect. All my love.”
- Plus, Dr. Seuss’s birthday is celebrated today on March 2 and it celebrates both the birthday of Theodor Seuss Geisel and the National Education Association to endorse the importance of reading. So grab a book today and read just for fun!
- And all the single ladies out there listen up! Reagan has the list of top spots to be single and dating and Salt Lake City made the top 4:
- Madison, WI
- Atlanta, GA
- Denver, CO
- Salt Lake City, UT
- Hope you join us for a busy Tuesday morning on GTU.