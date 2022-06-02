- On Good Things Utah this morning – After three days of deliberation, a verdict in Johnny Depp and Amber Heard’s contentious defamation trial has been reached. The jury sorted through six weeks of testimony, including testimonies from both of the embattled actors whose relationship history is at the center of the trial. Depp sued Heard for $50 million over an op-ed she wrote for the Washington Post in 2018, in which she identified as a “public figure representing domestic abuse.” While Depp is not named in the op-ed, Depp’s legal team argued in the initial complaint that the article is a “clear implication that Mr. Depp is a domestic abuser.” Depp denied all allegations of abuse. Heard’s legal team countersued for $100 million, saying Depp and his legal team defamed her by launching a “smear campaign” and devaluing her allegations of domestic abuse.
- Plus, an historic portrait for an historic occasion: Queen Elizabeth II released a specially commissioned portrait Wednesday to mark the opening of her four-day Platinum Jubilee celebrating her unprecedented 70 years on the throne. The photo shows her posed among reminders of her royal predecessors at Windsor Castle, the 952-year-old fortress where she now lives fulltime. Taken on May 25 by photographer Ranald Mackechnie, the photo shows the queen before a window in the Victoria Vestibule, which is part of the private apartments at the castle and is named for the queen’s great, great grandmother, Queen Victoria. In the background are the castle’s iconic Round Tower, which now houses the Royal Archives and historic photographs in the Royal Collection, and the statue of King Charles II that stands in the castle Quadrangle.
- And if you think you’re excited to see Post Malone to become a dad, it’s nothing compared to his excitement. The “Sunflower” singer is super ready to be a “hot dad” once his first child arrives. Malone first told TMZ at the beginning of May that he and his girlfriend, whose identity he has chosen not to share, are expecting their first baby together. “I’m excited for this next chapter in my life,” he told the outlet. “I’m the happiest I’ve ever been, and for since I could remember I was sad. Time to take care of my body and my family and friends, and spread as much love as we can every day.”
- At the end of the show – When it comes to cleaning your clothes you are probably doing it all wrong, but there are some easy ways to improve your washing and drying process. There are three simple changes people can make to improve their laundry routines, according to advice straight from a washing machine specialist. In a TikTok video posted by a self-described washing machine specialist shares tips for better laundry. Tune in for these Hot Topics and so much more this morning on GTU.