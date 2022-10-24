- On Good Things Utah this morning – Superstar George Clooney is reflecting on how he felt when he first discovered he and his wife, Amal Clooney, were expecting twins. During a Friday appearance on “The Drew Barrymore Show,” the actor revealed why he was “terrified” to find out the news. “We went to that thing at 12 weeks where they go, there’s the kid. To look at the picture of the kid,” the “Ticket to Paradise” star recalled. “And the doctor goes, ‘It’s a boy.’ Then he goes, ‘And a girl.’ And I was like, ‘What?'” “It was such a disaster. I was like, ‘Are you kidding me?’ ” the Oscar winner continued. “Now, it’s the greatest thing in the world. I was terrified then.” After Barrymore asked George Clooney to elaborate on what scared him, he replied, “Well, I was 56 years old, and that just sounded terrifying to me.” The Clooneys wed in 2014 and share 5-year-old twins, Alexander and Ella.
Plus, people who have had a miscarriage say Taylor Swift's new song has a powerful meaning for them. She says, "I'm just grateful to her for putting my experience into words that are so beautiful." A song from Taylor Swift's new album "Midnights" is reminding some listeners of their personal experiences with pregnancy loss and giving words to their grief. Ashley Fritz anxiously awaited the release of Swift's 10th studio album, "Midnights" at 12:00 am on Oct. 21. As Fritz, who lives in Michigan, listened intently to the lyrics and melody of each song, she was taken aback by Track 16, "Bigger Than The Whole Sky," which immediately reminded her of her 2020 miscarriage. "The first verse could have been about any loss, so I didn't even think about the pregnancy," Fritz told TODAY Parents.
And there are many ways to do family. Many kids dream they will one day grow up and share their lives with their best friends. But for most of them, this dream fades away as they become involved in romantic relationships and start families. However, for two friends in New Zealand, the dream has become a reality and they love their new arrangement. The New York Post reports that Samantha Best, 24, a social media influencer, split up with her partner in April 2021 so she and her son, Kaelin, 4, moved in with her friend Lauren Robinson, 26, and her daughter Haidyn, 5. The two moved in together and now share child-rearing and financial responsibilities like a married couple. They have a shared home bank account they use for bills and groceries. To read more click here: https://www.upworthy.com/platonic-life-partners
- Hope you tune in for these Hot Topics and so much more this morning on GTU!
Actor George Clooney says he was “terrified” to have twins
by: Nicea DeGering
Posted:
Updated:
