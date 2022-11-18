- On Good Things Utah Hour 2 this morning – Actor Chris Hemsworth has made a significant discovery. While filming his National Geographic docuseries, Limitless, the actor, 39, learned he had a greater-than-average chance of developing Alzheimer’s after finding out he has two copies of the gene APOE4, which is linked to an increased risk of the neurodegenerative disease. “They took all my bloodwork and did a bunch of tests and the plan was to on-camera tell me all the results and then talk about how you can improve this and that,” Hemsworth told Vanity Fair of the fourth episode, entitled “Memory,” in which a doctor tested him and told him the news on camera. Upon hearing the news, the Thor star said he had a hard time navigating what to do with the information.
- “Most of us, we like to avoid speaking about death,” he explained. “Then to all of a sudden be told some big indicators are actually pointing to this as the route which is going to happen, the reality of it sinks in. Your own mortality.” According to a 2022 Stanford-led study, “about 25% of people with European ancestry have one copy of APOE4, which more than doubles their chances of developing late-onset Alzheimer’s. Another 2% to 3% of people have two copies of the variant, which renders them 8 to 10 times more likely to get the disease.”
- Hemsworth says his grandfather is currently living with the disease. While he hasn’t seen him in a few years, he’s relied on family members to provide updates.
Actor Chris Hemsworth makes a startling health discovery
by: Nicea DeGering, Deena Manzanares, Surae Chinn
