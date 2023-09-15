- He’s coming back to Salt Lake City to see his fans! Actor Charlie Hunnam is making his way to FanX next weekend and The Son’s of Anarchy star himself joined us with a preview of his appearance this morning via Zoom from his office. He told us, “his bags have been packed for months” to head back to Salt Lake City. He’s been to FanX before and says he loves the fans, that’s what keeps him coming back.
- He also told us he has something new that he thinks his fans will really like! It’s called Neon Mango and it enables fans to choose a moving portrait, soundtrack, color and customized message to go along with their favorite celebrity autograph. Hunnam showed us just how much fan mail he has waiting in his office, and says Neon Mango is a way to connect with your favorite celebrity without waiting possibly months for their response. He says all the celebrity autographs are authentic and signed by hand.
- Go meet Charlie and more than 100 other celebrity guests at the 10th anniversary of FanX coming up September 21-23 at the Salt Palace Convention Center. This year FanX will have more than 250 hours of panel programming. And the 10 year anniversary will include a record number of pop culture vendors.
- To stay up to date on celebrity guest announcements and other FanX 2023 news, visit the website, FanX social media, and subscribe to the FanX newsletter. Every week FanX’s social media pages and groups reach 5-10 million people and are the most engaged and active comic convention social media community in the world. For more information about FanX 2023 or to purchase tickets now, visit FanXSaltLake.com or www.neonmango.com/
Actor Charlie Hunnam chats with us about coming to FanX
by: Nicea DeGering
Posted:
Updated:
Close
Thanks for signing up!
Watch for us in your inbox.
Subscribe Now