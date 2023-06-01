- On Good Things Utah this morning – Al Pacino is going to be a dad again. On May 31, the 83-year-old actor’s rep confirmed to POPSUGAR that Pacino and his girlfriend Noor Alfallah, 29, are expecting a child together. TMZ was the first to break the news, noting that Alfallah is eight months pregnant. Pacino and his girlfriend first sparked dating rumors in April 2022 when they were photographed grabbing dinner together in Venice, CA. That same month, Page Six reported that a source said the two “started seeing each other during the pandemic.” The insider added, “She has been with Al for some time and they get on very well. The age gap doesn’t seem to be a problem, even though he is older than her father.”
- The couple’s new baby will soon join Pacino’s other three children from previous relationships. According to People, the actor shares his daughter Julie Marie, 33, with his ex-girlfriend, acting coach Jan Tarrant. He also shares 22-year-old twins Anton and Olivia with ex-girlfriend and fellow actor Beverly D’Angelo, whom he dated from 1997 to 2003. Pacino’s surprising baby news comes after his former costar Robert De Niro, 79, revealed on May 8 that he’s recently become a dad of seven. We hope you tune in to this Hot Topic and so much more this morning on Good Things Utah!
