Activities to do with the grandkids in the kitchen

This segment today is for all the beloved grandparents out there. Diana Bybee is here sharing 3 activities you can do when the grandkids come to visit.

She first wants to tell viewers that these activities don’t have to be expensive or elaborate for the kids to enjoy them. They just love spending time with you. To keep it simple, you can create no-bake items. This could include play dough, pretzel rods, snack boards, or muddy buddies.

Depending on their age, they may be more comfortable and anxious to cook in the kitchen. A fun thing you can bake together is a personalized pizza. You could also bake and decorate cupcakes.

Last, kids love kitchen experiments. Diana explained a fun activity where you cover a baking sheet in baking soda and then have the kids drop food coloring and watch it bubble and expand into a beautiful art piece. These are great ways to create memories with your grandchildren and help them build confidence!