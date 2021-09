Jessica Corral joins us on the show to shed some light on the fun fall activities available to you and your family this season.

Corral highlights various local businesses throughout the state on her Instagram. A few including The Butterfly Biosphere at Thanksgiving Point, Cross E Ranch, and also Yellowfork Hike. She looks for activities that are enjoyable for the whole family, so be sure to check her out and plan a fun family outing this fall!