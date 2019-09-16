Activism through art

Cat Palmer is a photographer who offers beautiful professional headshots and wedding photos, but is also making statements through her artwork both socially and politically.

She empowers people through her collaborative art projects and many of you may know her work through her popular exhibits. The Shaved Head received plenty of local press. It shows fourteen women letting go of society’s beauty standards by going nearly bald. The images are stunning and raw.

Cat’s I Have a Secret Series was a collection of real secrets sent in anonymously by over seven-hundred women from across the nation. Her Reproductive Rights series, the SLC version of The Last Supper, and her work for the Salt Lake City Air Protectors have all garnered buzz.

“I often hope that people will feel something when they walk away from my exhibits,” Cat says. “On social media I’m hoping to start a dialogue. That’s how we get change happening.”

She has a new project in the works that will be inclusive of all genders, non binary, transgender, and wants to make it clear that you do not have to be a professional model to work with her.

To hire Cat or participate in one of her upcoming art projects, visit her website at catpalmer.com