SALT LAKE CITY, UTAH (GOOD THINGS UTAH)- To kick off the weekend, movie critic Val Cameron joined us on the show to discuss this week’s films hitting the big screen. Secret Invasion is an action series that is rated PG-13. It is a marvel movie coming to Disney+ and she rates it a B-. The next movie is Extraction II which is an Action/Thriller rated R. Cameron recommends this to only audiences that are here for the action and not the storyline. She rates it a B-. The 3rd movie is The Flash rated PG-13, an Action Adventure/ Superhero frenzy. She rated it a C+. The last movie that was discussed is Elemental. This is a PG animated Pixar film, perfect for the whole family. She rates it a solid B.

Find Val at www.whattoseewithval.com