SALT LAKE CITY, UTAH (GOOD THINGS UTAH) — As the CEO and founder of The Mint Facial Bar, Addison Contreras is passionate about educating people on the importance of skin health. Along with lead esthetician Sydnee Moore, Addison has created a platform that makes achieving healthy and beautiful skin practical and accessible.

The Mint Facial Bar is unique because it is an open concept facial bar. This means that clients can receive high-quality facial treatments in a relaxed and social atmosphere. The open concept also allows for better communication between clients and estheticians. Clients can ask questions and receive advice on how to improve their skin health.

At The Mint Facial Bar, clients can choose from a range of treatments, including facials, dermaplaning, and microneedling. The Mint Facial Bar uses state-of-the-art skin imaging technology to analyze the skin and determine the best treatment plan for each client. This technology allows clients to see the current state of their skin and track their progress over time.

In addition to traditional facial treatments, The Mint Facial Bar also offers a unique “facial workout” that helps to tone and tighten the facial muscles. This workout is a non-invasive way to achieve a more youthful appearance and improve overall skin health.

The Mint Facial Bar is committed to making skin health accessible to everyone. They’re offering a 20% off discount with the code “goodthingsutah.” Their website, www.mintfacialbar.com, provides information on their services and pricing. They can also be found on Instagram, Facebook, and TikTok at @themintfacialbar.