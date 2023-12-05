SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (Good Things Utah) – Elevate your confidence to new heights with Belle Medical and achieve your ideal weight, shape, or size with Belle Medical’s body sculpting and weightloss treatments.

At Belle Medical, treatments vary from BelleSculpt body sculpting for various body sites, Fat Transfer treatments – Breast Augmentation and Brazilian Butt Lift – combo procedures – Mommy Makeover and Dad Bod Makeover. Belle Medical offers services and treatments to help you meet your beauty and body confidence goals.

Belle Medical now offers Semaglutide weekly weight loss injections at just $375 monthly, to help you shed 15% of your body weight.

Take advantage of Belle Medical’s fantastic Christmas Sale: Buy two body site treatments, and get one free! Offer expires on 12/31/2023. Check out bellemedical.com for a free consultation and step into a more confident you.

For more information or to book a consultation, visit Belle Medical

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

SPONSORED by Belle Medical