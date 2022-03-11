Take a break from the hustle and bustle of life and spend some time in total relaxation. Alyce Jeppesen, owner of Ahhhsome Relaxation is here to share the news about their grand opening happening this weekend in West Jordan.

Jeppesen believes that an ounce of prevention is worth a pound of cure. She has had several family members face the challenges of cancer and has since been diagnosed herself. Through her research, she has learned that stress and cancer are bedfellows. She wanted to find a way to help people manage their stress to hopefully prevent more serious health issues.

The goal of Ahhhsome Relaxation is to give people the opportunity to destress on a regular basis. They offer medical treatments from around the world to help with neuropathy pain, circulatory issues, lymphatic problems, and other symptoms that manifest when we are under stress.

Jeppesen shared about the benefits of halotherapy in particular. It is a form of respiratory therapy that has been used in Poland for years. They found that salt is healing. This is great for individuals with asthma or even covid patients that helps them breath deeper and hold oxygen longer.

Ahhhsome Relaxation is celebrating its Grand Opening on Friday, March 11th and Saturday, March 12th. Visitors can take short tours of the space and sign up for the $99 24/7 Inclusive membership for just $75.00!

Address:

The Plaza at Jordan Landing

7057 South Plaza Center Dr.

West Jordan, Utah 84084

Hours:

Phone Number: (801)590-3737

Website: AhhhsomeRelaxation.com

FB: Ahhhsome Relaxation at Jordan Landing

Instagram: ahhhsomerelaxation.westjordan

TikTok: ahhhsomerelaxation

Email: jordanlanding@ahhhsomerelaxation