SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (Good Things Utah) – Is your child preparing to take the ACT sometime in the future? Mike Soldan’s company Shmoop can help your child ace the test.

Shmoop is an education technology company that provides ACT test prep for students in the state of Utah. The company uses personalized learning and humor to help prepare kids for these tests, and to reduce the stress they experience because of these tests.

To prepare students for the ACT, Shmoop takes an unusual route, where instead of having students memorize as much as they can, they have students take a test to find what areas they are lacking in. The company then provides content tailored to the student to fill those gaps, keeping students focused.

The Utah State Board of Education has partnered with Shmoop to prepare children 8th grade and above to take the ACT, and this resource is available to all Utah students. Students in Utah are now scoring the highest on the ACT out of any other state in the nation, with Utah being one of the first states where student ACT scores are back to pre-covid levels.

Some people say the ACT no longer matters for students applying to college, but Scott Roskelley from the Utah State Board of Education says that the ACT can provide scholarships and more opportunities to students, and all students should take this test.

To get started with Shmoop, you can email them at support@shmoop.com, or go to www.shmoop.com to get started.