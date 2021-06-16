According to Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck, public displays of affection are back in a big way

- On Good Things Utah this morning – Want to win a huge Father’s Day prize package? Head over to www.abc4.com/contests to enter by midnight tonight (Wednesday).
- Plus, if you are planning a vacation to Southern California this summer there is good news for residents and travelers. California reopened and lifted most of its COVID-19 restrictions on Tuesday, ending a number of capacity limits, social distancing measures and mask requirements. However, masks are still required for people on public transportation, hospitals, jails and schools, according to CNN.
- And a Delta Air Lines pilot left a poignant note on board an aircraft he placed in storage at the start of the coronavirus pandemic, and the message was discovered earlier this month as the plane was prepared for flight once again. The note read: “Hey pilots, it’s March 23rd and we just arrived from Minneapolis-Saint Paul International Airport. Very chilling to see so much of our fleet here in the desert,” Dennis wrote. “If you are here to pick it up then the light must be at the end of the tunnel. Amazing how fast it changed. Have a safe flight bringing it out of storage.”
- Finally, public displays of affection are back and Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck are heading up all the action! Reagan tells us why one blogger says after the pandemic she feels just fine with all the outward expressions of love.
- And at the end of the show, being healthy sounds like hard work – but it doesn’t have to be! Nicea has seven tips that will help you kick start your health journey without even breaking a sweat. Hope you join us for the first hour of GTU on a Wednesday morning.