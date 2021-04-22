Academy Awards Trivia

Sign up for our, bringing you our favorite recipes, guests, and more every day!

Get ready for the Oscars with Brian, Surae, Nicea, and Reagan as they play a little bit of Oscars Trivia and see who gets the most questions correctly.

Awards Show starts at 6 PM MT on Sunday, April 25, 2021

Try and see how many questions you get correctly!

Questions

Question 1: Which pop star won an Oscar for her role in a film where she proclaims “Snap out of it?”

Question 2: True or False? Julie Andrews won an Oscar for her portrayal of Maria Von Trapp in The Sound of Music?

Question 3: Which actor/actress has won the most Oscars ever?

Question 4: Which of these Oscar-winning films are tied for having the most awards won by a single film – name only three: Titanic; La La Land; The Lord of The Rings: The Return of the King; The Wizard of Oz; Ben-Hur

Question 5: Which actor best known for playing an Avenger is nominated this year for a Best Actor Award?

Question 6: What film won the Oscar for Best Picture last year? 2020?

Answers

Answer 1: Cher for Moonstruck

Answer 2: False. She won for Mary Poppins

Answer 3: Katherine Hepburn with four total. Meryl Streep has the most nominations to date with 21

Answer 4: Titanic, The Lord of the Rings, and Ben-Hur are all tied with 11 wins each

Answer 5: The late Chadwick Boseman (Black Panther) for Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom)

Answer 6: Parasite