Academy Awards Trivia

Get ready for the Oscars with Brian, Surae, Nicea, and Reagan as they play a little bit of Oscars Trivia and see who gets the most questions correctly.

Awards Show starts at 6 PM MT on Sunday, April 25, 2021

Try and see how many questions you get correctly!

Questions

Question 1: Which pop star won an Oscar for her role in a film where she proclaims “Snap out of it?”

Question 2: True or False? Julie Andrews won an Oscar for her portrayal of Maria Von Trapp in The Sound of Music?

Question 3: Which actor/actress has won the most Oscars ever?

Question 4: Which of these Oscar-winning films are tied for having the most awards won by a single film – name only three: Titanic; La La Land; The Lord of The Rings: The Return of the King; The Wizard of Oz; Ben-Hur

Question 5: Which actor best known for playing an Avenger is nominated this year for a Best Actor Award?

Question 6: What film won the Oscar for Best Picture last year? 2020?

Answers

Answer 1: Cher for Moonstruck
Answer 2: False. She won for Mary Poppins
Answer 3: Katherine Hepburn with four total. Meryl Streep has the most nominations to date with 21
Answer 4: Titanic, The Lord of the Rings, and Ben-Hur are all tied with 11 wins each
Answer 5: The late Chadwick Boseman (Black Panther) for Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom)
Answer 6: Parasite

