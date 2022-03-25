Local fitness trainer, Annette Perkins says getting healthy and fit can be as easy as ABC. She shared a few easy and doable ways to incorporate healthy living into your daily life.

A- add fruits and veggies

B- build muscle

C- carve out a bedtime routine

D- ‘dink around’ for dopamine

E- enjoy movement

F- feel that you’re satisfied

Fitness is for everybody and looks different from person to person, but the benefits are the same; it’s empowering, makes you feel strong and fulfilled. The small things add up to make big changes in your health. When we feel good in our bodies and take care of our health, we show up better as empowered women who can lift and lead future generations.

Instagram: @FitWithAnnette