ABC4 response to the pandemic with GM Richard Doutre’ Jones

Our general manager Richard Doutre’ Jones joined Nicea in the studio today to discuss the measures ABC4 is taking to keep staff and guests safe during the pandemic. “Our employees are part of the community we serve, so our first goal is to keep our employees safe. We have over two-hundred employees, and far less than ten percent are here at any one time.” Richard tells us.

Employees are required to wash their hands upon entering the building, and everything at the station is being regularly disinfected. No guests are currently allowed in inside, and any essential service who comes by has their temperature taken by a laser thermometer.

Guests conduct interviews for the time being in the beautiful backyard of the station, safely socially distanced, and our hosts continue to film as much as they can from home.

ABC4 is an essential service, here to inform the people, and Good Things Utah is something we want people to look forward to. We want to continue to help local businesses thrive, and our guests continue to have a platform to share.

Don’t hesitate to reach out to us with your ideas, and your needs. Stay safe, and thanks for staying with us!