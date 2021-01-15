ABC4 and Utah’s CW30 to air Martin Luther King Jr. special

- On Good Things Utah this morning – ABC4 and Utah’s CW30 proud to share a television special honoring the life of Martin Luther King Jr. coming up this Monday. Surae tells us where to watch and what we can expect.
- Plus, Barbie has added award-winning author, poet, and activist Dr. Maya Angelou to their “Inspiring Women” collection. We’ll show you the new Barbie that was just released.
- And rapper Post Malone is spreading the love ahead of Valentine’s Day by donating 10,000 pairs of his sold-out Duet Max Clog II Crocs to front-line caregivers nationwide. The superstar that spends a lot of time in Utah went out of his way to say thank you to all the heroes who have been doing so much in the fight against COVID-19.
- Finally, this is an interesting turn of events, while many retailers have seen a decline in business during the coronavirus pandemic, Victoria’s Secret is leaning into an elevated position for growth and new beginnings. Many have been applauding the brand for strides toward featuring more inclusive body types in their recent campaign imagery. So is that ultimately what turned things around for the company?
- And at the end of the show, it’s National Hat Day and we are celebrating! From Brian’s sombrero to Nicea’s baseball cap, today is the day to show off your favorite! Hope you join us for a fun Friday edition of GTU.