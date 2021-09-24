ABC meteorologist Ginger Zee shares her past experience with abuse in the wake of Gabby Petito’s death

- On the second hour of GTU this morning – It’s the story that’s captivating the nation. And now Ginger Zee is reflecting on her past experiences with abuse in the wake of Gabby Petito’s death. This summer, Petito was traveling across the country in a van with her fiancé, Brian Laundrie, when Laundrie returned home to Florida without her. This week, Petito’s body was found in a Wyoming national forest after an extensive search and her cause of death was ruled a homicide by the Teton County coroner. Laundrie, who has not shared any information with law enforcement officials about Petito, is now missing. Zee, the chief meteorologist at ABC News, took to Instagram on Wednesday to share a message about how she escaped her own abusive situation. “I was lucky… I got out. I had the privilege of feeling comfortable calling police. I had the support that could lend me money to fly away,” Zee began her caption, before calling out missing persons like Daniel Robinson, Maya Millette and Jelani Day, all missing people of color who have received less media attention.
- Plus, one woman says, stop telling sons of single moms that they have to be the “man of the house”. She explains her feelings like this: “my house is very female. There’s me. There’s my daughter. Even my dog is female. My son is the only male in our house. He has been, ever since I became a solo mom, when my husband, my children’s father, died a few years ago after a swift and vicious battle with brain cancer. Back then, it wasn’t uncommon to hear folks pull my brother aside and tell him he needs to be the “man of the house” now that my mom is on her own. He was six when my dad left.” To read more click here: https://www.scarymommy.com/stop-telling-sons-single-moms-man-of-the-house/
- Finally, singer Meghan Trainor is opening up about her experience with panic disorder, sharing that she had her first panic attack on live television. “I was announcing the nominees, and I was vibrating. I felt like I was going to pass out on live television. I was like, ‘What’s happening? I must be dying,'” the singer told People about her appearance. “As soon as they said ‘Cut,’ I went offstage and was gasping for air in front of everyone.” Trainor recalled that she had been going over her schedule with her team earlier that morning, which triggered the anxious response. Luckily, she shared that Gayle King was helpful in calming her down. Now the singer is sharing the details of her experience, hoping to help others.
- Hope you tune in with us on a Friday edition of GTU Hour 2.
Close
Subscribe Now
You have been added to Good Things Utah Newsletter