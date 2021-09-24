ABC meteorologist Ginger Zee shares her past experience with abuse in the wake of Gabby Petito’s death

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) - Pew Research estimates there are between three to four million Muslim Americans that live in the U.S. They are our neighbors, friends, family, colleagues, classmates, and more. Yet, Islam is still one of the most misunderstood religions. Following devastating events such as 9/11, identity navigation became difficult for young Muslim Americans who saw their religion being portrayed in antagonistic ways in media and society.

Some explained they would conceal their background from peers at school, work, and in their community to minimize the possibility of discrimination, hate, and harassment. Others shared that they would refrain from engaging in religious practices, such as fasting during Ramadan or wearing any clothing or accessories in public that identified them as Muslim to avoid offhand comments, such as being called a "terrorist."