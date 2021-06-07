Abby Huntsman says leaving The View was the “best decision”

- Today on GTU – Abby Huntsman says leaving the The View is the “best decision” she’s made. The co-host departed the daytime talk show in January 2020 amid rumors of a toxic culture at the show and a strained relationship with co-host Meghan McCain. She said a weight was instantly lifted from her shoulders when she left the building where the ABC show tapes. “I don’t talk much about that time, and I won’t, but the decision that I made was probably the best decision I could have made for my life, for my mental health, for my happiness, for my family,” she told People. We’ll tell you what else Huntsman said in her new interview.
- Plus, Prince Harry and Meghan, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex, are now parents of two. Meghan gave birth to the couple’s second child, a daughter, on Friday, June 4 at 11:40 a.m, according to a statement from the couple’s press secretary. The baby’s name is Lilibet “Lili” Diana Mountbatten-Windsor after Harry’s grandmother and mother. Royal watchers say the baby girl could heal the rift between the couple and the palace.
- And Kelly Ripa and Mark Consuelos are about to be empty nesters! This time of year is sentimental for the actor because he and Ripa’s youngest son, Joaquin, is the last of their children to head off to college. “The times are fleeting now that we have them all together,” Consuelos said. “Our youngest is going off to school, so I think this one will be a very special one as well.”
- And finally, what to choose at Starbucks if you want the healthiest option and why the company is facing a lemonade shortage. Hope you tune into our fun first hour of GTU on this Monday morning.