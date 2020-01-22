Abby Huntsman does her first post-View interview on GTU

  • On Good Things Utah today – Abby Huntsman sits down with us for her first interview since leaving The View last Friday. Join us as we jump into hot topics with her including the Utah boy who is gaining national attention for helping the homeless. And are Americans too uptight when it comes to parenting? A new book says, yes. And Jessica Simpson is telling all in a new memoir – what she says about her troubled childhood.
  • And finally, one common trait that all liars all have in common. Hope you join us for today’s GTU.

