Abby Huntsman does her first post-View interview on GTU

Pam March and Robert will make your special day unforgettable with Every Blooming Thing – Wedding Bride Bouquets. They talked bridal trends, their take on bridal traditions and feature their new favorite palette of chalky white, crisp linen tones, grays and interesting foliage texture. They also gave the popular boho style a modern refresh.

The Bridal Showcase is Utah’s original bridal show. See the latest in bridal gowns, tuxedos, caterers, invitations, hotels, florists, photographers, music, decorators, reception centers, spa retreats, beauty specialists, and much, much more.