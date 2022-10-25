TV star Abby Huntsman celebrates 20 years of Good Things Utah. Starting her career as an intern for GTU, she has created a career for herself.

Huntsman talked about her kids and the challenges of having three six year olds. “I’ve never been happier in my life,” she said.

Huntsman expresses her gratitude for The View, the show she was on for years, and her shift of values as she grew up.

Huntsman talked about the value of accepting failure and bouncing back from it. It is important to adjust and adapt to situations, being willing to be vulnerable.

She congratulated GTU for twenty years, and spoke about the genuinity of the hosts, launching her career into what it is today.