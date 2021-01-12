Ab wheel workout

Good Things Utah

by:

Posted: / Updated:
We love when Elaine Alfano is here. Whether it’s in the kitchen, making a craft, or working out! Today she shows us an ab wheel workout.

Ever since Elaine was a gymnast, she used this as part of her conditioning. It’s an incredible abdominal exercise that also works your chest and lats. The key is, it must be done correctly!  

Always check with your doctor or trainer before trying this, or any new exercise. It’s also a great tool to travel with since it just has 2 parts. Always start slow, and work your way up.

One tip, if anyone ever says, “I can do 100 of these”. Elaine guarantee they are doing it incorrectly.

Deena Manzanares
Deena Marie Manzanares is a Utah native, but lived in NYC for a few years while attending the Atlantic Theater Company Acting School. Locally, she has worked as a professional actor for years in both stage and film.

