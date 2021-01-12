Sign up for our, bringing you our favorite recipes, guests, and more every day!

We love when Elaine Alfano is here. Whether it’s in the kitchen, making a craft, or working out! Today she shows us an ab wheel workout.

Ever since Elaine was a gymnast, she used this as part of her conditioning. It’s an incredible abdominal exercise that also works your chest and lats. The key is, it must be done correctly!

Always check with your doctor or trainer before trying this, or any new exercise. It’s also a great tool to travel with since it just has 2 parts. Always start slow, and work your way up.

One tip, if anyone ever says, “I can do 100 of these”. Elaine guarantee they are doing it incorrectly.