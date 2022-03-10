- On GTU Hour 2 this morning – We start the show on a somber note, a young Ukrainian girl is making headlines for singing “Let It Go,” the hit song from Disney’s Frozen, from the confines of a bomb shelter amid the Russian invasion. It’s a heartbreaking reminder that war affects everyone—even the very, very young. A woman in the bomb shelter, Marta Smekhova, shared the footage on her Facebook account over the weekend, and the video quickly went viral. Smekhova said she couldn’t simply “pass by in silence” as the little girl, called Amelia, sang the song in her beautiful voice. “Even men couldn’t hold back tears,” she wrote.
- Plus, amid the Russian invasion of Ukraine and the resulting humanitarian crisis, U.S.-based businesses with ties to Ukraine have seen an influx of support from their local communities. Restaurants like Veselka in New York City, which has served traditional Ukrainian fare since 1954 — from borscht to pierogis– are offering meals with a side of activism. “We are deeply saddened by the events unfolding in Ukraine and incredibly appreciative of the outpouring of support for our Ukrainian community,” the restaurant wrote on its website. “100% of proceeds from every bowl of borscht in-store and take-out go to aiding efforts in Ukraine.” We’ll tell you how you can lend your support here in Utah.
- And for kids, play and learning go hand in hand. From games to puzzles, there’s so much opportunity to fuse fun with facts. Of course, you can’t beat a good old fashioned book, but when it comes to Women’s History, why not offer something more to fuel the fires of inspiration? Each year, on March 8th, we celebrate International Women’s Day and throughout the month, honor the contributions of women throughout history. But truthfully, this is year-round learning that can start from day one. One simple way? Fill their shelves with toys to celebrate Women’s History Month. All of our children, both boys and girls benefit from having toys and games that work to break biases and inspire change. For the full list of toys click here: https://mywonderfulbaby.com/2022/03/08/14-kids-toys-and-games-to-celebrate-womens-history-and-inspire-the-next-generation-of-trailblazers/
