A woman shamed for having Christmas lights up in February goes viral with the best response

- On Good Things Utah today – After a New York woman posted a letter she received asking her to take down her Christmas lights, her response went viral. The woman said that her entire family was sick with COVID-19 starting on Christmas Eve and that they lost two family members: her aunt and father, the latter of whom always loved decorating the house for Christmas. “So yes, we haven’t gotten around to taking down his Christmas decorations,” she wrote. “And maybe we just aren’t ready to yet. I won’t apologize for this.” She then offered this advice. “Be kind to people because you never know what they are going through. May you never have to feel the pain that we have felt within the past few weeks. Maybe next time offer a helping hand to someone that may be in need.”
- Plus, a feel good story coming from the GameStop news making headlines this week. A college student who made almost $30,000 off GameStop stock in the frenzy of the last few weeks has found a fitting way to share his good fortune with children in need. Hunter Kahn, a Minnesota native who attends Cornell University, announced on Instagram that he donated six Nintendo Switch game consoles as well as some video games to Children’s Minnesota hospital with some of his GameStop earnings. We have the details.
- And finally, orange you glad they didn’t pack more? Four travelers probably never want to see an orange again after reportedly devouring 66 pounds of the citrus fruit at a Chinese airport to avoid paying extra airline fees. The four men recently gobbled 66 pounds of oranges in about 30 minutes at a Kunming airport after attempting to bring a giant box of fruit back home from a business trip in the Yunnan Province late last month, Global Times reports. The group – identified as coworkers – had decided to consume the oranges after learning it would cost 300 yuan (about $46) to transport the oranges back home! Wasn’t there a garbage can nearby? Hope you join us for a fun Friday edition of GTU.