- On Good Things Utah this morning – Trouble at the drive-thru! A woman records an employee refusing to take her order because her toddler was ‘screaming’. Apparently the customer is always right — except when they’re not. One customer caused an uproar on social media after posting a video of a Panera employee refusing her service, and people are siding with the employee. The Panera employee refused to take the woman’s order since her toddler was screaming in the background. In a TikTok video that has been viewed over 5 million times, a woman placing an order in a Panera Bread drive-thru filmed the employee behind the mic from inside refusing to take her order after he was distracted by her screaming toddler in the car and was having difficulties comprehending her order. After the employee refused service, the woman refused to leave and pressed him repeatedly on why he was denying her. “So you are gonna refuse to take my order because my child was screaming?” the woman asks. “Yes, I have the right to do that,” the employee can be heard arguing back. He then offers the woman alternatives to placing her order where her noisy toddler will not intervene. “You’re more than welcome to come inside or you can place an order online and we can make it for you,” he informs her. The woman refuses to take the employee up on his recommendations and threatens him by letting him know that she is capturing their entire interaction on camera. What do you think the employee should have done? We hope you tune in as we dive into this Hot Topic and so much more this morning on GTU.
A woman is refused service at a drive-thru because her toddler was ‘screaming’
by: Nicea DeGering
Posted:
Updated:
