A whimsical spot for unique gifts, Amy’s Boutique has it all

Amy’s Boutique in Millcreek is a true gem of a shop! Two shops, in fact. We got to tour both with employee and social media maven Hannah Cockrell Haller. It’s a one of a kind experience where you can find a gift for anyone, and have it wrapped too. Think clothing, shoes, jewelry, bath and body, baby, home, books, rifle paper, toys, access and candy and even a soda fountain to sip as you shop!

The first of the two we visited is traditional and whimsical. The second is a little more modern. We can’t wait to visit again soon. Amy’s Boutique is doing a promotion for the 12 days of Christmas. Each day they will be having a sale of different items between the two shops. Running through the 23rd, it’s announced eatery day on their Instagram @amyboutiqueutah Visit the shops at 4670 Holladay Village Plaza in Holladay

Open Monday-Saturday, 10 AM – 7 PM