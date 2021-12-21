A whimsical spot for unique gifts, Amy’s Boutique has it all

Good Things Utah

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Amy’s Boutique in Millcreek is a true gem of a shop! Two shops, in fact. We got to tour both with employee and social media maven Hannah Cockrell Haller. It’s a one of a kind experience where you can find a gift for anyone, and have it wrapped too. Think clothing, shoes, jewelry, bath and body, baby, home, books, rifle paper, toys, access and candy and even a soda fountain to sip as you shop!

The first of the two we visited is traditional and whimsical. The second is a little more modern. We can’t wait to visit again soon. Amy’s Boutique is doing a promotion for the 12 days of Christmas. Each day they will be having a sale of different items between the two shops.  Running through the 23rd, it’s announced eatery day on their Instagram @amyboutiqueutah Visit the shops at 4670 Holladay Village Plaza in Holladay
Open Monday-Saturday, 10 AM – 7 PM

Deena Manzanares
Deena Manzanares
Deena Marie Manzanares is a Utah native, but lived in NYC for a few years while attending the Atlantic Theater Company Acting School. Locally, she has worked as a professional actor for years in both stage and film.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

GTU Sponsors