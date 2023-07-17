Meet the woman who’s community college project has turned viral, taking the internet by storm! Teresa Jack started with $300, and now has a million-dollar business within just five months. Chelsea Reece is a brand of dresses to be danced and twirled in, all while keeping modesty in mind.

The hidden modest panel under the layers does just that. Teresa posed a video when she began her designs, asking for a focus group to weigh in on the dresses. She went to bed that night, and woke up a viral sensation! Over one-thousand pre-orders and counting, there is a style and color for every fit and occasion.

A huge hit in the Disney parks, Chelsea Reece dresses have become recognizable. Audrey is working now on a casual line, and will be launching it soon.

What a boss babe. We can’t wait to see what she does next!