Susan Carlson is the owner of Redrig, Utah’s Favorite Mobile Gaming Experience! She tells us, when the rig pulls up to your curb and they open the door, you’ll discover a climate-controlled, high-tech video game theater that brings a birthday party for all ages that you and your guests will never forget!

Redrig has loads of multiplayer games, stadium seating, laser lights, and gaming consoles like Playstation, Xbox and Nintendo Switch on eight huge HDTV screens. You can enhance this immersive experience by trying out ther virtual reality racing simulator and other VR games, or enjoy dancing inside the trailer or out on the curb with friends, family or co-workers.

Your home stays clean while the party rages on inside the Redrig! Have the experience from Provo to Bountiful along the Wasatch Front at the customer’s location. The game coach helps the less-experienced have a good time and the yard games add fun outside the rig for younger ones or those who want a break from the gaming excitement

Redrig.fun