SALT LAKE CITY, UTAH (GOOD THINGS UTAH)- Sitina Piutau joined us on the show today to discuss a mouthwatering recipe. Her company Vary Tasty is a family-owned catering business perfect for any event. Operating straight out of her home, Vary Tasty comes from a variety of flavors and spices starting with Pacific Asian Infused Flavors. Look below for the recipe of their yummy Pastele Stew.
Recipe: Pastele Stew
- 3-5 pounds any meat of choice, cut into bite-size pieces
- 3-4 cups of any stock of choice, add more if needed
- Achiote Oil (made with Achiote seeds & Cooking Oil)
- 5 cloves garlic, minced
- 1 bunch cilantro, chopped
- 1/2 Tbsp Garlic Powder
- 1/2 Tbsp Cumin Powder
- salt and pepper, to taste
- 1 Green Bell Pepper
- 1 Onion
- 2 cans tomato sauce
- 1 small can tomato paste
- 1 can whole pitted olives, drain
- 3 – 4 Hawaiian Chili peppers (optional)
- Green Banana dumpling, or masa (optional)
Visit their website for more information and recipes.