SALT LAKE CITY, UTAH (GOOD THINGS UTAH)- Sitina Piutau joined us on the show today to discuss a mouthwatering recipe. Her company Vary Tasty is a family-owned catering business perfect for any event. Operating straight out of her home, Vary Tasty comes from a variety of flavors and spices starting with Pacific Asian Infused Flavors. Look below for the recipe of their yummy Pastele Stew. 

Recipe: Pastele Stew 

  • 3-5 pounds any meat of choice, cut into bite-size pieces
  • 3-4 cups of any stock of choice, add more if needed
  • Achiote Oil (made with Achiote seeds & Cooking Oil)
  • 5 cloves garlic, minced
  • 1 bunch cilantro, chopped
  • 1/2 Tbsp Garlic Powder
  • 1/2 Tbsp Cumin Powder
  • salt and pepper, to taste
  • 1 Green Bell Pepper
  • 1 Onion
  • 2 cans tomato sauce
  • 1 small can tomato paste
  • 1 can whole pitted olives, drain
  • 3 – 4 Hawaiian Chili peppers (optional)
  • Green Banana dumpling, or masa (optional)

Visit their website for more information and recipes.