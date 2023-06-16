SALT LAKE CITY, UTAH (GOOD THINGS UTAH)- Sitina Piutau joined us on the show today to discuss a mouthwatering recipe. Her company Vary Tasty is a family-owned catering business perfect for any event. Operating straight out of her home, Vary Tasty comes from a variety of flavors and spices starting with Pacific Asian Infused Flavors. Look below for the recipe of their yummy Pastele Stew.

Recipe: Pastele Stew

3-5 pounds any meat of choice, cut into bite-size pieces

3-4 cups of any stock of choice, add more if needed

Achiote Oil (made with Achiote seeds & Cooking Oil)

5 cloves garlic, minced

1 bunch cilantro, chopped

1/2 Tbsp Garlic Powder

1/2 Tbsp Cumin Powder

salt and pepper, to taste

1 Green Bell Pepper

1 Onion

2 cans tomato sauce

1 small can tomato paste

1 can whole pitted olives, drain

3 – 4 Hawaiian Chili peppers (optional)

Green Banana dumpling, or masa (optional)

Visit their website for more information and recipes.