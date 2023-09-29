- One Utah school hero is getting a dose of her own caring medicine this week! We were on hand at a local Elementary School Assembly to help Walmart and all of the students there at school give her a big surprise.
- Nurse Jackie Candelora is a nurse in the Granite School District. The principal at Calvin Smith Elementary School says she has unwavering dedication and a compassionate approach to her job. And that she has set a standard for providing care and support to students, staff and her entire school community. Nurse Jackie is all about creating a healthier and happier school community. It’s for that reason that Walmart selected Jackie to gift five hundred dollars worth of supplies that will help her do her job every day.
- With our cameras rolling, our own Nicea DeGering along with Walmart’s Carmen Barber, the store manager of the West Valley Walmart, and Maria Gordon, from Walmart Health and Wellness, recognized Nurse Jackie in front of the entire cheering Calvin Smith student body.
- A very surprised Nurse Jackie says, “this is more than I could ever ask for.” She went on to say that she “feels supported. And that’s a great way to feel.” From all of us at Good Things Utah and Walmart, congratulations and thank you to Nurse Jackie!
A Utah school nurse is surprised with $500 worth of supplies from Walmart
by: Nicea DeGering
Posted:
Updated:
Close
Thanks for signing up!
Watch for us in your inbox.
Subscribe Now