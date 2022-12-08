- A Utah company is trying to change the way we work out! Inventor Brad Evans says there is more to working out than just using your regular muscles, your brain is the most important muscle of all. Evans company Jukestir has created the world’s first coordination punching bag. The history teacher from Tooele created his product in his garage – auditioned for Shark Tank and says it just wasn’t ready for prime time yet.
- Now Evans has perfected the invention and says having coordination is important for all athletes and weekend warriors because it helps build muscle, increases daily energy levels, and can improve agility and flexibility. These are just a few reasons why he says he invented the Jukestir. He demonstrated for us with Nicea the proper way of using the bag to easily increase your speed, power, and coordination. If you want to see more check out the Jukestir website and social media.
- Save 10% with code “FIXITY” Website: Jukestir.com Instagram: @jukestirfit
A Utah invention that works out your body and your brain
by: Ella Cederstrom
