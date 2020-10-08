A Utah 8th grader takes center stage in the national VP debate

- On GTU’s second hour this morning – All eyes were on Utah last night for the Vice Presidential debate in Salt Lake City. But one Utah student in particular, Brecklynn Brown, was watching very closely to hear her essay/question asked of the candidates. The Utah Debate Commission worked with the Utah State Board of Education to hold a statewide essay contest. Utah students were invited to submit essays consisting of 300 words or less answering the question: “If you could ask the vice presidential candidates one question, what would you ask and why?” More than 700 essays were submitted and judged by the Utah Debate Commission, teachers, and volunteers from University of Utah, and Brown was the lucky winner! Hear what she has to say about hearing her words on a national stage.
- Plus, if the debate and politics in general has you stress eating, there is a new way to help you assess your eating habits. Nicea shows us the Hunger Meter and how it works.
- And actress Kate Hudson asks herself three things when she feels stressed. These questions may help you figure out your own stress level and Surae tells us why Thankful Pumpkins are another popular way to find peace this holiday season.
- Finally, the cat that didn’t want a bath will leave you laughing! His owners recorded the kitty yelling the word “no” as they both tried to put him the the tub for a scrub. We hope you say “yes” to a fun GTU hour two on a Thursday.