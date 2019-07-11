A Universe of Stories at the Salt Lake County Library reading program

The Salt Lake City Library has your Summer booked with their reading program! Their theme this year is “A Universe of Stories.” The program runs from June 1 – July 31, so there is still time to participate!

The Salt Lake County Library wants to encourage families to take the program beyond reading by providing ideas for craft, games, and events on their website. Some of the ideas include a homemade xylophone, a melt-away ice block of toys, and an orange activity like these that they showed us here on GTU!

For more fun ideas check out their Instagram @thecountylibrary