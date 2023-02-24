- On Good Things Utah this morning – Thanks to Amanda for sending in her son Charlie singing along to the “show he’s obsessed with”. Charlie is just two years old and mom says he’s already a huge fan of the show. Charlie keep watching and dancing along, we think you are fantastic!
- Plus, it’s one of the fastest growing sports in America and it has nothing to do with Pickleball! Indoor and outdoor rock climbing have spiked in popularity in recent years—including on social-media platforms, where videos about the sport have collected billions of views. That’s thanks to a variety of factors: the addition of sport climbing to the 2020 Summer Olympics, a rapidly increasing number of climbing gyms in all pockets of the U.S., and the many physical and mental health benefits associated with the sport.
- Even though it may look intimidating, if you can climb a set of stairs or a ladder, you likely have the skills to give it a try, experts say. L. Renee Blount, who was born with a breathing condition that kept her from playing sports growing up, fell in love with climbing in college. Some forms, like bouldering, involve brief, intense spurts with built-in breaks, which helped her avoid overexerting herself. “I really loved it because I just seamlessly fit in,” she says. “Climbing is for everyone.” Blount is now a professional adventurer and climbs about twice a week—and she appreciates the sport’s built-in social opportunities and welcoming, inclusive nature. “You always have a cheering section,” she says, which can be particularly helpful if you’re intimidated by the idea of clambering up a 50-foot wall. It’s natural to feel nervous about the idea of rock climbing—cue a mental image of someone dangling from a cliff—but safety training and checks are required at indoor gyms. Most people start climbing indoors and progress outdoors when they become more experienced. Indoor climbing offers a safe environment where it’s easy to train and improve skills, says Michael Hamlin, a personal trainer who’s provided strength and conditioning instruction to climbers. There’s typically a wide range of climbing routes, including some designed for kids and other beginners. Plus, indoor walls make climbing year-round possible, regardless of weather conditions. Outdoor climbing, meanwhile, provides the opportunity to connect with nature, a greater sense of adventure, and more challenging routes, Hamlin says.
- We hope you tune in as our hosts dive into these Hot Topics and so much more this morning on a Friday edition of Good Things Utah.
by: Nicea DeGering
