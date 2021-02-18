A trip to The Village Vintage for throwback Thursday

Sign up for our, bringing you our favorite recipes, guests, and more every day!

It’s throwback Thursday, and we’re making a trip into the newest local spot for vintage treasures, The Village Vintage. Setting foot into the shop is a feast for the senses. We loved chatting with the warm and fun owners, Mike Whitney and Tela Christensen about the success of the shop since they opened just last month!

Here, you’ll find anything from antique home decor, to vintage clothing, new handmade jewelry, art, and artisan products. The Village Vintage is a mix of over thirty vendors that collect some of the most unique and interesting pieces to make your house feel like home.

Mike and Tela tell us their passion for vintage is how The Village came about. They began collecting pieces for themselves, which then grew into selling at different local shops and large vintage markets across the valley. They love the chance to be surrounded by like minded individuals, and see customers daily that share the same love for old things!

Visit The Village Vintage at 2015 S 1100 E in Sugarhouse, Hours: 10 am-7 pm Monday -Saturday and 12 pm -4 pm Sunday and on IG at @thevillagevintageslc