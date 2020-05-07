A trio of restaurants to try in today’s Save the Faves

Steve Kinyon of Foody Fellowship Follow joined us today to introduce us to three tasty local businesses. Check out his fun segment, and follow along with his instagram at @foodyfellowship

So Baked SLC is run by owner Jessica right out of her own kitchen! Steve tells us these are some of the best cupcakes around, with the Cookie Butter cupcake being extra delicious. Follow So Baked on instagram at @sobakedslc



Fresh Fin Poke is brand new, downtown SLC, and a wonderful spot to get this yummy raw tuna dish. There are also shrimp, chicken, and vegan options. Reagan gave it two thumbs up! Find Fresh Fin Poke on instagram at @freshfinpokeutahand online freshfinpoke.com



Vito’s on Main Street in Bountiful has the best Philly Cheesecakes in the state, Steve says. Visit this one-man run gem, and you’re guaranteed to be a customer for life! Find Vito’s with a quick google search, and on facebook